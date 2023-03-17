Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New $139,000 Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CoStar Group by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,262,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,628 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 202,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100,162 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $275,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $13,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $67.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.10. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $85.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

