Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New Investment in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.07% of East Resources Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 646,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 560,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERES opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

