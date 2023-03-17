Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases Shares of 100 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ ENPH opened at $201.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.56 and its 200-day moving average is $266.28. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49.
In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
