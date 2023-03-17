Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases Shares of 3,234 Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Anterix by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Anterix by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Anterix by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

ATEX opened at $30.70 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $60.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,487.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,487.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

