Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 271 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

