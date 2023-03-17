Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 450 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 60.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1,112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB stock opened at $191.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.12 and its 200-day moving average is $207.24.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.36.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

