Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 758 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,987 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,905,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,091,000 after purchasing an additional 336,653 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,070,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,491,000 after purchasing an additional 106,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,400,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,689,000 after purchasing an additional 782,842 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RY opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

