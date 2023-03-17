Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of Tidewater Renewables stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Tidewater Renewables has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $8.17.
