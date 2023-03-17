Toro (NYSE:TTC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Toro has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $117.66.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock worth $5,805,159 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Toro in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Toro by 90.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Toro by 266.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Toro by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

