Toroso Investments LLC Buys 7,344 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BATS:DUSA opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $321.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.