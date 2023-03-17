Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $236,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,714,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 311,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $202.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.59 and its 200-day moving average is $218.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.