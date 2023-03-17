TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCAP stock opened at GBX 166.90 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 180.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 176.99. TP ICAP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100.85 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.20 ($2.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,086.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

TP ICAP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

Featured Stories

