Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 28,125 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the typical volume of 2,163 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 109,405 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 782.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,873,000 after buying an additional 62,206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IEI stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $123.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

