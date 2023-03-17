Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,044.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on TPRKY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($9.75) to GBX 820 ($9.99) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.41) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $11.53 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.