Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 115 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $50,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $252.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.08 and a 200-day moving average of $275.47. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.