Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $404,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after buying an additional 2,637,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $95,568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,258,000 after buying an additional 2,047,150 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB opened at $36.36 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

