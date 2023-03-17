Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $807,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 38.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,289,000 after buying an additional 53,322 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 3.0 %

HCA stock opened at $254.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.23 and its 200 day moving average is $231.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

