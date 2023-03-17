UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 700 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.13) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.51) to GBX 840 ($10.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.26) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 743.50 ($9.06).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 558.10 ($6.80) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 653.80 ($7.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 945.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 602.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 532.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,576.27%.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.71), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($408,167.35). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

