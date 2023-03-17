UBS Group Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

