UBS Group Reiterates GBX 600 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised easyJet to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.00) to GBX 580 ($7.07) in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 370 ($4.51) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.09) price target on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.28) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.24) to GBX 560 ($6.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 571.17 ($6.96).

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 487.30 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 473.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 392.39. The company has a market cap of £3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2,174.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 604.24 ($7.36).

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

