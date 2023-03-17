Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.60.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $192.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.26. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.