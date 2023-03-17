United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Down 9.1%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.59. 5,459,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 6,517,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.20.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,143,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in United States Steel by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 679,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 179,425 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 363,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 144,976 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

