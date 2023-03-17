Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO Purchases $47,500.00 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,755.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $18.39.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.46 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 171,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,185,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,771,000 after acquiring an additional 214,935 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 753,448 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,211,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 279,139 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 860,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Articles

