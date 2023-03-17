Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) vs. AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Head to Head Analysis

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart -12.90% -14.37% -5.60% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $842.44 million 1.53 -$108.67 million ($1.38) -11.45 AMTD Digital $204.86 million 7.24 $27.51 million N/A N/A

This table compares Upstart and AMTD Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AMTD Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upstart.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Upstart and AMTD Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 9 3 2 0 1.50 AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart currently has a consensus price target of $31.69, indicating a potential upside of 100.58%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

