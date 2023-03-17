Uranium Energy’s (UEC) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
Uranium Energy Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 160.58 and a beta of 2.01. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.60.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.