Uranium Energy’s (UEC) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 160.58 and a beta of 2.01. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

