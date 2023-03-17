Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

