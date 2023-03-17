Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS stock opened at $185.19 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

