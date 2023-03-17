Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Vector Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,074 shares of company stock worth $3,466,351. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vector Group by 195.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vector Group by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3,686.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

