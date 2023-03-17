Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) vs. Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Financial Analysis

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) and Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.6% of Verastem shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Verastem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verastem and Timber Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem $2.05 million 46.32 -$71.20 million ($0.39) -1.16 Timber Pharmaceuticals $890,000.00 8.82 -$10.64 million ($14.02) -0.19

Risk & Volatility

Timber Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verastem. Verastem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Timber Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Verastem has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timber Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verastem and Timber Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem N/A -106.08% -67.37% Timber Pharmaceuticals N/A -177.39% -105.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Verastem and Timber Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem 0 0 5 0 3.00 Timber Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Verastem presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 840.27%. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,765.67%. Given Timber Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Timber Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Verastem.

Summary

Verastem beats Timber Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus is on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis complex, and other sclerotic skin diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

