VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Price Performance

Shares of VBVBF opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Get VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie alerts:

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.