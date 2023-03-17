VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Price Performance
Shares of VBVBF opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $50.30.
