Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Down 8.6%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s share price traded down 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.27. 1,720,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,783,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.