Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Short Interest Up 7.0% in February

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 646,600 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 13th total of 604,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth $154,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Up 2.1 %

EVTL stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

