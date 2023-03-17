Vertical Research Lowers Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) to Hold

Vertical Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of UNVR opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 490,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after buying an additional 37,254 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,041,000 after buying an additional 314,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after buying an additional 5,117,728 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

