Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VSTO. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

