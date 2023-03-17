Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($254.84) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €122.52 ($131.74) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €129.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €132.78. Volkswagen has a one year low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a one year high of €162.38 ($174.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

