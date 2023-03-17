Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €165.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($111.83) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of WCH stock opened at €147.65 ($158.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a twelve month high of €187.10 ($201.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €141.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €128.82.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

