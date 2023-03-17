Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) CEO Acquires $48,320.00 in Stock

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Washington Federal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,196,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,711,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,497,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 424,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,796,000 after acquiring an additional 381,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Recommended Stories

