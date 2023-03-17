Waters (NYSE:WAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $354.00.

Waters Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $307.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. Waters has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waters

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

