WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 879.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 165.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 132.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HRL opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.