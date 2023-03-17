WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 35.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 58.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.