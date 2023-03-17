WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $108.39 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $127.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

