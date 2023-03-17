WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,673,000 after purchasing an additional 346,316 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,665 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,731,000 after purchasing an additional 124,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,723,000 after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $58.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

