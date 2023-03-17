WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 220,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,184 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,127,000.

Get Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBND opened at $22.13 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (PBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Broad Market index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds. The market-value-weighted index includes a broad array of domestic fixed income securities. PBND was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.