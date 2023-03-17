WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after buying an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after buying an additional 350,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,590,000 after buying an additional 273,862 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,308,000 after buying an additional 247,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,052,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPV stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

