WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYLGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 613.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Xylem by 159.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,308,000 after buying an additional 398,855 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

