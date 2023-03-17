WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,907 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,220,000 after acquiring an additional 138,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,723,000 after acquiring an additional 549,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

