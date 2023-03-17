WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $10.13 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 919.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 42,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $75,373,000 after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Amazon.com Stock Up 4.0 %
AMZN opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of -373.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.94.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Articles
