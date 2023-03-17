WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $695,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

