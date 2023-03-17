WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $428,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

