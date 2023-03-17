WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $559,000 Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,321,000 after buying an additional 76,841 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock opened at $113.13 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.70.

